UCPO, Union PD collect needed items for Ukraine

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In response to the dire humanitarian situation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and the Union Police Department are collecting items needed by a refugee population pouring into Europe by the millions. This local charitable drive, begun about three weeks ago and directed by UCPO Detective Dariusz Tokarz, is now in full force. On Saturday, March 26, at the rescheduled Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the goodwill of Union County was everywhere, but especially at Morris and Caldwell avenues, where donations were being accepted.

“I have family in Poland,” Tokarz said at the site. “And my family has been expressing its concern. Right now, they are looking at 2 million refugees into Poland. Many are with nothing but a package of clothing.”

Tokarz said donations are being accepted at every Union County police station.

“The UCPO has set up for the full collection and shipping,” he continued. “What is collected is being shipped to Czestochowa, Poland, and distributed to all refugees in Poland.”

The detective said the UCPO and UPD have partnered with the Red Cross and the Knights of Columbus operating out of a church in Poland. Especially needed are toiletries, first aid items, flashlights, sewing supplies, batteries, diapers and baby formula.

Two 40-foot containers have already been filled with items for Ukraine refugees, according to Tokarz. He said each container holds approximately 700 packages. An overflow of contributions is being stored in a trailer truck located on the shipper’s property. The shipping company, donating its services, is Doma Export Co., of Linden.

No one involved with the drive, the detective said, had anticipated the amount of support the drive has received.

“We’ll reassess to see how much space we have left for more contributions,” he said. “The donations have exceeded what we had imagined. This entire operation has been based on the goodness of people.”

Photo by Daniel Jackovino