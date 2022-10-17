Two shows have been added to Kean Stage’s fall lineup

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Two shows have been added to Kean Stage’s fall 2022 season.

Grammy winners Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey of acclaimed folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary will perform at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. The trio performed together for nearly 50 years, won five Grammy Awards, and produced 13 Top 40 hits. They had eight gold and five platinum albums, all the while continuing a centuries-old tradition of people raising their voices in song for the sake of freedom and social justice. Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey carry on the proud tradition of their iconic folk group, performing classic hits such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “If I Had a Hammer.”

Tony Award–winning actor Aaron Tveit performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tveit, an American theater, television, and film actor, earned a Tony Award leading the cast of the world premiere production of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s critically acclaimed film. His credits include “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV+, “Graceland” on USA, Broadway’s “Catch Me If You Can” and the Pulitzer Prize–winning Broadway musical “Next to Normal.”

These added shows join the previously announced “Hitting New Heights” with Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz on Saturday, Oct. 15; Chanticleer on Saturday, Dec. 3; José Feliciano on Thursday, Dec. 18; Step Afrika! on Sunday, Jan. 22; Canadian Brass on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023; and the Kingdom Choir on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Additional winter and spring shows will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the box office at 908-737-7469. The box office is open Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m., and Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of APA Agency and CAA