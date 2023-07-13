Two firefighters die in massive fire at Port Newark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark community is still recovering from the loss of two firefighters from the Newark Fire Department who died while battling a massive fire that broke out aboard a cargo ship in Port Newark on Wednesday night, July 5. Firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, made the ultimate sacrifice, said Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson.

According to a press release from the Newark Department of Public Safety Public Information Office, on Wednesday, July 5, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Newark firefighters responded to Corbin and Marsh streets on a call of six to seven vehicles on fire on the nearly 700-foot-long Grande Costa D’Avorio, a cargo ship docked at Port Newark. Firefighters located the fire at Berth No. 18, level 10, with the fire extending to level 12 of the ship.

Newark firefighters called the first mayday at 10:25 p.m., as two Newark firefighters became trapped inside the cargo ship. The second mayday was received at 10:40 p.m. The second alarm was called at 11:17 p.m. Fire rescue personnel contacted Acabou, who was trapped, at 11:39 p.m., located and transported him to University Hospital at 12:45 a.m., where he was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. The search continued for Brooks, who was also trapped, and he was subsequently located within the cargo ship at 2:25 a.m., rescued and transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

Three other members of the Newark Fire Department were also injured: Newark Fire Capt. Dave Rogers, who suffered a burn to his foot; Newark Fire Capt. Michael Spadavecchia, who suffered from heat exhaustion; and Newark Fire Capt. Richard Cooper, who suffered respiratory distress and possible smoke inhalation. Members of the Elizabeth Fire Department who suffered injuries during the fire included Firefighter W. White and Firefighter J. Manes. Both men suffered smoke inhalation. Officials said the fire was contained on Saturday, July 8, and that the vessel is stable. Water and air quality are continuing to be monitored.

Acabou, a lifelong resident of Newark, served the Newark Fire Division for 9½ years and was assigned to Engine 16, Tour 1. Born and raised in the Ironbound section in a modest Portuguese family, he leaves behind a life partner, Cynthia Gulics, as well as her daughter, Gillian, and a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and fellow firefighters.

Brooks served the Newark Fire Division for 16½ years and was assigned to Ladder 4, Tour 1. Born in Glen Ridge, he was raised in Irvington until his family relocated to Newark. Graduating from St. Benedict’s Prep in 1992, he worked for Continental Airlines, now known as United Airlines, for more than 29 years in many positions. Loving to serve the community, he tested high on both the Newark police and firefighter examinations, opting for the latter. Brooks graduated first in his class. His fellow firefighters called him “The Bear” because he was a reliable, dependable, selfless member of the company.

Known for his culinary skills throughout the Newark Fire Department, he prepared large meals for his colleagues, as well as in his home. He and his wife, Michele, moved to Union after their wedding, where they raised two daughters, Taylor Brooks and Dasia Vaughn, as well as two dogs, Zeus and Juno. Dasia graduated from Ramapo College with a bachelor’s degree and Taylor graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in nursing.

“This is a sad day for all of Newark. Our hearts are broken at the loss of two brave firefighters who gave their lives to safeguard our city and the Port Newark area,” said Mayor Ras Baraka in a press release. “Last night, I saw Newark’s bravest struggling with every ounce of their strength and every measure of their training to rescue and save their brothers who became trapped. There are no words to describe the courage I saw. There are no words to describe our firefighters’ passionate commitment to each other. There are no words to describe their love for one another. So many broken hearts today — but none more broken than those belonging to the families of Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr., everyone who loved those two men, and their brothers and sisters in the fire department. Our hearts go out to all those who grieve their tremendous loss today.”

“We honor the tremendous bravery and dedication of Firefighters Acabou and Brooks, our two fallen heroes,” said Fritz G. Fragé, Newark’s director of Public Safety, in the same press release. “Each of these men served the Newark Fire Division with an unwavering spirit of selfless commitment to public safety. We salute each of them and offer prayers of comfort to their loved ones, colleagues, and friends.”

Acabou’s visitation was Wednesday, July 12, at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge St., Newark, and his funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m., also at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Brooks’ visitation will be Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, and his funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m., also at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. The cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Buyus Funeral Home, 426 Lafayette St., Newark.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the GoFundMe page in support of the families of Acabou and Brooks would be graciously appreciated.

Photos Courtesy Chief Warrant Officer Brandyn Hill, U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York and Catherine Adams