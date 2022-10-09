Thousands attend Kean University’s second Jazz & Roots Music Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s Jazz & Roots Music Festival drew a crowd of more than 4,000 to the lawn at Enlow Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, for an evening of jazz, blues and reggae music, featuring NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and other performers.

The audience, more than twice the size of last year’s inaugural festival, brought chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, and settled in for the music under a sunny, autumn sky.

“At Kean University, we talk about community, we talk about family and we talk about service,” Kean President Lamont O. Repollet told the crowd. “Today’s an example of that. We take the arts seriously at Kean, and we want to welcome you every year to this music festival. It’s our way of saying, thank you very much.”

Five-time Grammy Award winner Dianne Reeves headlined the concert. Putting her improvisational vocal skills on full display, she sang a welcome as part of her opening number, Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

“You all look so colorful in your easy chairs,” she sang, and the audience erupted in applause.

Producer Mike Griot also performed as part of the band Blues People. He said Kean’s music festival is unique.

“It has different types of music, and that brings different types of people together to sit next to each other,” he said. “We need that diversity and sense of community.”

Also performing were Big Fun(k), and Josh David & Judah Tribe.

The university’s focus on health and well-being was evident at the festival, as concertgoers were able to purchase massages and health products from vendors whose tents were lined up around the lawn.

Dr. Colleen Hawthorne, a psychiatrist and life coach and a sponsor of the event, gave wellness advice from the stage.

“Is this not the epitome of a healthy healing environment?” she asked. “Certainly we know that music is the best therapy.”

The atmosphere on the lawn was friendly and festive. Sara Bost, of Barnegat, came to the concert with her daughter and granddaughter.

“I traveled … to get here,” she said. “It’s a fantastic event — good music; good people; a nice, diverse crowd and a beautiful day for it.”

Derek Gali Martinez, a Kean freshman from Roselle studying environmental science, was with four Kean friends.

“We all love jazz,” he said. “It is one of the pluses about going to this university. The festival shows that Kean is not only about getting students; it’s about the community.”

The Jazz & Roots Music Festival is expected to return next year.

“Stay tuned,” Griot said. “It’s going to get bigger.”

Photos Courtesy of Kean University