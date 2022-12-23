Tap-dancing twins win first place in sold-out Union’s Got Talent competition

UNION, NJ — It was an evening filled with song, dance and magic, as 20 contestants took the stage. Twin tap dancers Jaden and Ellis Foreman, 17 years old, stole the show, wowing the panel of judges on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the 2022 Union’s Got Talent competition at Enlow Recital Hall at Kean University.

The Foreman brothers, from Union Township, have been tap dancing for 10 years; they performed “War Dance,” made famous by the tap-dancing Condos Brothers. Their first-place win earned them a $1,000 cash prize, sponsored by Investors Bank.

“I’m absolutely blown away by not just the level of talent but the range of acts that were showcased,” said Union Mayor Manuel Figueiredo. “Everyone did a spectacular job. Congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated!”

Finishing in second place and earning $500, sponsored by the Union Special Improvement District, was pianist Maxwell Kocaj, of Westfield, who performed a portion of Franz Liszt’s Liebestraum No. 3.

Ashley Mahaux and Francisco Gonzalez Negron danced their way to third place with their Banda Policia Nacional del Peru performance, winning a $250 prize sponsored by BCB Bank.

The People’s Choice winner, voted by the audience and sponsored by Red Cadillac, was Colette Maynard, who sang “Tomorrow” from “Annie” and also won a $250 prize. Every year, audience members are asked to participate as the sixth judge, voting for their favorite contestant by donating money into that contestant’s basket.

“Everyone did such a wonderful job! The judges had such a tough time picking the winners, and I don’t envy them at all,” said Marie Krueger-Canarelli, Union’s Got Talent founder. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who participated and supported Union’s Got Talent and the (Douglas Michael Krueger) Scholarship Fund. Special thank you to Union TV34 and director Yvonne Lorenzo for everything they’ve done!”

All proceeds raised from the event benefit the Union High School Performing Arts Co. and DMK, two organizations that give back to the students of Union through arts education and scholarships.