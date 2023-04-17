Students create Easter cards for cardinal in gratitude for scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — In celebration of Easter, Catholic school students benefiting from the archdiocese of Newark’s “We Are Living Stones” Catholic Tuition Assistance Program showed their gratitude by sending handmade Easter cards to Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark.

The K-8 students, whose families received $1,500 in partial tuition assistance scholarships to attend archdiocesan Catholic schools in Newark, Jersey City, East Orange, Union and Fairview, created cards featuring Easter- and spring-themed drawings with a note of appreciation. Some messages apprised Cardinal Tobin of favorite school activities, while others wished the cardinal a blessed holiday. All shared one common theme, however — every student appreciated the chance to obtain a Catholic education.

Students’ notes and drawings included the following:

• “I want to thank you for helping my family pay to send me to this awesome school. There is no other place I want to be. As I get ready to go on an Easter break, I wanted to wish you and your family a very happy Easter.” – Anderson, grade four

• “I’m learning so much in fourth grade and things are going well. We did a great project on the ecosystem and learned about the Declaration of Independence. There is so much great stuff to learn about! I just wanted to take a moment to wish you happy Easter and to thank you for helping me have this great year!” – Alan, grade four

• “Because of your generosity, I am able to attend this school and get the quality Catholic education my parents dreamed of for me. You are in my prayers daily and I hope you have an amazing Easter with your family.” – Jay, grade six

• “Happy Easter! Thank you for your donation. I love you so much.” – Charly, kindergarten

The “We Are Living Stones” Catholic Tuition Assistance Program is a needs-based initiative facilitated through the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children. To learn more about the program or SFIC’s other scholarship initiatives, visit sficnj.org/.

Photos Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark/Sean Quinn