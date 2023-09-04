UNION, NJ — ‘Selling Kabul’ comes to Premiere Stages’ Bauer Boucher Theatre Center, 1000 Morris, Ave., Union, from Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Taroon once served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Now it is 2013, and the Americans — and their promises of safety — have begun to withdraw. Taroon spends his days in hiding, a target of the increasingly powerful Taliban. On the eve of his son’s birth, he must remain in his sister’s apartment, or risk his life to see his child. With shattering precision, Sylvia Khoury’s tense drama traces the human cost and the legacy of our longest war.

Opening night is Friday, Sept. Shows are offered at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For tickets, call 908-737-4092 or visit the website at

https://premierestagesatkean.com/show/selling-kabul/.