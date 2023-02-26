Renovated fitness center opens for university students and staff

UNION, NJ — The Kean Fitness Center has been revitalized with updated equipment, more space and longer hours for Kean Cougars to climb higher and run faster, lift more and stretch farther.

With updated cardio and weight-training equipment; a new turf workout area; bigger, brighter video monitors; colorful LED lighting and a new entryway to the fitness center in D’Angola Gym, the Kean Fitness Center encourages students, staff and faculty to embrace wellness.

“This year, we’re focusing on wellness as a whole at Kean University. We’ve done some great work with our facilities, athletic fields and recreation spaces, and this world-class fitness center is another option we are giving students, faculty and staff to work out and improve their overall wellness,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet.

Repollet visited the Kean Fitness Center, which is in D’Angola Gym near Harwood Arena, for the launch in late January.

The updated fitness center is open to students, staff and faculty from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“This is an open space full of light and positive energy,” said Kean Director of Athletics Director Kelly Williams. “The Kean community is going to benefit by having something new and fresh. We’re excited that this fitness center is a part of the Kean experience.”

Kean’s fitness center and weight room, originally designed and opened in 2006, had the look and feel of a typical gym, catering mostly to athletes doing weight training. The entrance in a side corridor of D’Angola was not easy to spot, which gave it a “back room” feel. The entrance is now in the main corridor connecting D’Angola with Harwood Arena.

“This allows you to appreciate the volume of the space and the 21-foot ceiling height,” said Tracie Feldman, managing assistant director in Kean Facilities and Campus Planning.

There are new treadmills, ellipticals and other cardio equipment on the mezzanine, with a glass wall on that level illuminated by an LED color light array. The center’s audio system has been upgraded and the facility now sports a video display with two 85-inch monitors. Accessibility to the center has also been improved.

Steve Remotti, vice president for Campus Planning and Facilities, said the project took about a year to complete. “I’m very happy to see all the students using the equipment in a whole new way,” he said.

A number of Kean students were on hand and working out when Repollet and other Kean officials opened the new space.

Roy Crawford, a senior communication major from Bridgeton and a Kean football player, said the fitness center is beautiful. “They took their time and thought about a lot of things to make sure everybody was comfortable and safe,” he said.

Nick McAllister, of Pleasantville, a senior exercise major, said he was also impressed.

“I’m excited to see how many more people come to the gym,” he said.

Grace Gigliotti, a freshman exercise science major from Asbury and a Kean softball player, called the fitness center “amazing.”

“It’s a really awesome facility,” Gigliotti said. “It feels really big; there’s a lot of equipment and a lot of space. You want to come here.”

