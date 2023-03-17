Ray Liotta honored with star on Walk of Fame

UNION, NJ — Union native Ray Liotta, who died last summer, has been back in the news recently, acting in the movie “Cocaine Bear” and having a star dedicated to him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Liotta was 67 years old when he died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, during the filming of “Dangerous Waters.”

Liotta had already finished his work on “Cocaine Bear,” which is currently being shown in theaters, at the time of his death. He plays a drug lord trying to recover his lost product.

The star in Hollywood was dedicated on Feb. 24 with his daughter Karsen collecting the recognition on his behalf. Liotta’s star was the 2,749 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has managed the Walk of Fame since 1960.

“Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history.”

Among those at the star unveiling were actor/director Elizabeth Banks and actor Taron Egerton. Banks spoke during the ceremony, saying she had always admired Liotta and that he was charming and “a little mischievous.”

“Cocaine Bear,” which Banks directed for Universal Pictures, opened in theaters on Feb. 24, the same day as Liotta’s star ceremony.

Liotta grew up in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1973.

Archival Image Courtesy of David VanDeventer