Premiere Stages at Kean University announces Camp Premiere 2024

UNION, NJ — Premiere Stages, the professional theater company at Kean University, has announced that Camp Premiere, the annual summer theater program for middle school and high school students, will be on Kean University’s Nathan Weiss East Campus in Enlow Recital Hall. Registration is now open for both camp sessions.

Premiere Stages will offer two two-week sessions this summer.

Theatremakers, July 8 to 19, for students entering grades six through eight. Campers translate their creative ideas into brand new, original material for the stage. Through structured improvisation, storytelling exercises and acting games, campers craft and star in their own, totally original theatrical presentation for friends and family.

Actors Studio, July 22 to Aug. 2, for students entering grades nine through 12. Campers focus on the craft of acting through physical and vocal warm-ups, improvisation, acting technique and scene study. Working closely with industry professionals, campers perform scenes from contemporary plays, selected specifically for unique talents and areas for growth. This camp culminates in a performance of the campers’ work for friends and family.

Premiere Stages is committed to ensuring that all students who are interested in Camp Premiere are afforded the opportunity to participate. The full tuition for each two-week session is $350. An Early Bird discount, a savings of $50, is currently available through Friday, March 15. For families seeking assistance with camp tuition, scholarships may be available.

Information regarding camper registration, tuition payment and scholarship applications can be found at premierestagesatkean.com. Any Camp Premiere inquiries can be emailed to Nick Gandiello, Education and Play Festival manager, at [email protected].

Premiere Stages offers affordable prices, air-conditioned facilities and free parking close to the theater. Premiere Stages also provides free or discounted tickets to patrons with disabilities. All Premiere Stages facilities are fully accessible spaces and companion seating is available for patrons with disabilities. Assistive listening devices and large print programs are available at all times; publications in alternate formats are available with advance notice. For a list of sign-interpreted, audio-described or open-captioned performances, call 908-737-4077. For more information, visit Premiere Stages online at premierestagesatkean.com.