Premiere Stages announces ‘Camp Premiere 2023: A Summer of Theatrical Adventures’

UNION, NJ — Premiere Stages, the professional theater company at Kean University, has announced that Camp Premiere, the annual summer theater program for middle school and high school students, will be held on Kean University’s East Campus.

Premiere Stages will offer two, two-week sessions this summer.

• Theatremakers, July 10 to 21, for students entering grades six through eight. Students translate their creative ideas into brand new, original material for the stage. Through structured improvisation, storytelling exercises and acting games, campers craft and star in their own, original theatrical presentation for friends and family.

• Actors Studio, July 24 to Aug. 4, for students entering grades nine through 12. Students focus on the craft of acting through physical and vocal warm-ups, improvisation, acting technique and scene study. Working closely with industry professionals, campers perform scenes from contemporary plays, selected specifically for unique talents and areas for growth. This camp culminates in a performance of the campers’ work for friends and family.

Registration is now open. Premiere Stages is committed to ensuring that all students who are interested in Camp Premiere are afforded the opportunity to participate. An Early Bird discount, a savings of $50, is currently available through Wednesday, March 15. A limited amount of scholarships will be available for families in need of financial support.

Camper Registration and Tuition Payment Portal and Scholarship Applications can be found on Premiere Stages’ website premierestagesatkean.com/camp-premiere/.

Any Camp Premiere inquiries can be emailed to Nick Gandiello, Education and Play Festival manager, at [email protected]