Premiere Stages and Kean Stage present ‘SMALL,’ by Robert Montano

UNION, NJ — Premiere Stages and Kean Stage co-present “SMALL,” written and performed by actor and dancer Robert Montano and directed by Jessi D. Hill, on Saturday, March 18, at Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave., Hillside.

In “SMALL,” Robert Montano shares a wild autobiographical ride in his one-person play about the wears of childhood, family, racism, bulimia and the misunderstood life of being a jockey. Nearly ravaged by addiction in order to stay small, Montano ignites complex and universal themes of struggle and sacrifice to pursue a passionate dream, first to race horses and then to be a professional dancer. A “Rocky” story of the racetrack, “SMALL” is about a boy transforming into a man by following his heart … and his feet.

“After seeing a showcase of the play in New York, I knew ‘SMALL’ would be an excellent fit for our audiences.” said John J. Wooten, the producing artistic director of Premiere Stages. “Robert’s writing and acting are equally effective in bringing this powerful and captivating story to life.”

“SMALL” had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, N.Y., in March 2022, with Joe Brancato, artistic director, and Andrew M. Horn, executive director.

Hill has remounted the play for this presentation. Karen Schleifer is the “SMALL” production manager. The presentation team for “SMALL” also includes sound designer Brian Ronan.

Montano was raised in Hempstead, Long Island, close enough to Belmont Park Racetrack where he had his first career as a professional racehorse jockey. But by age 18, Mother Nature caught up to him and he outgrew his silks. Smitten by the film “Saturday Night Fever,” Montano traded his jockey boots for ballet slippers and applied to Adelphi University’s dance department at age 20 without any prior training. He was accepted and offered a full scholarship. One week shy of graduating, he booked his first professional job in “Cats.” Montano has worked with Hal Prince, Rob Marshall and Jerome Robbins. He has also had the pleasure of working with the legendary Chita Rivera in “Kiss Of The Spider Woman,” as well as her act, “Chita Plus Two …” He sang and danced with Peter Allen in “Legs Diamond” and starred as Ozzie in “On The Town,” directed by the innovative George C. Wolfe.

On television, he guest starred in Showtime’s “City On A Hill,” “Bull,” “Prodigal Son,” “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Elementary,” “Search Party,” “Sex In The City,” “CSI: Miami,” “Law & Order” and HBO’s film “Undefeated,” directed by John Leguizamo.

On film, he appeared in “Shame” with Michael Fassbender, played opposite Mark Wahlberg and Joaquin Phoenix in “The Yards” and partnered with Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Chicago.” Other notable work includes “Center Stage,” “It Runs in the Family” and “Passionada.”

Tickets for “SMALL” are $35 standard, $25 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff and $15 for students. Significant discounts for groups of 10 or more apply. To make reservations, call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit Premiere Stages at premierestagesatkean.com.

Photos Courtesy of Dorice Arden Madronero