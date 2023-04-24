Physicist to give distinguished lecture at Kean University

UNION, NJ — Michio Kaku,who was recently named one of the most influential physicists in the world, will speak about The Future of the Mind on Monday, April 24, as part of the President’s Distinguished Lecture Series at Kean University.

The Distinguished Lecture takes place at 4:30 p.m. at the STEM Building on Kean’s Union campus and is open to the public.

Kaku is the science correspondent for “CBS This Morning” and has hosted numerous specials on the Discovery Channel, Science Channel and others. He will deliver remarks as part of Kean’s Research Days, the university’s annual celebration of research and discovery.

“Kean University is pleased to bring Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned physicist who is instantly recognizable to those who follow science in our world today, to share his knowledge and views during Kean Research Days,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet. “Research Days is a highlight of the year at Kean as students and faculty present their research and Dr. Kaku’s lecture will make it even more memorable.”

The President’s Distinguished Lecture Series brings thought leaders and newsmakers to the Kean campus. Previous Distinguished Lecturers have included presidential historian and author Jon Meacham, civil rights leader Martin Luther King III, CNN news anchors Abby Phillip and Dana Bash, novelist James McBride and others.

David Joiner, acting associate dean of the School of Integrative Science and Technology at Kean, will serve as moderator for both the public session and a private session with students beforehand.

In his remarks, Kaku will explore what the future might hold for the human race, including practical telepathy and telekinesis; artificial memories implanted into our brains; and a pill that will make us smarter.

Kaku graduated summa cum laude and first in his physics class from Harvard in 1968. He received his doctorate from the University of California at Berkeley in 1972, and has taught at City College of the City University of New York for 45 years. He was the Henry Semat chairperson in Theoretical Physics at CCNY.

Kaku’s books include five New York Times best-sellers, the latest being “The God Equation: The Quest for the Theory of Everything.”

Research Days features three days of presentations and events celebrating research at Kean. Students and faculty share recorded oral presentations of their work; undergraduate and graduate students display posters of the research; and awards are presented.

Admission to Kaku’s lecture is free to Kean alumni, students and staff, but attendees must register for tickets online. Admission for the public is $30.

For tickets, stop by the Kean Box Office at Wilkins Theatre on Kean’s Union campus or call 908-737-7469. Kean students, employees and alumni may also email [email protected]

Visit kean.edu/lectureseries for further information.

Photo Courtesy of Kean University