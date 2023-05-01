Physical activity and well-being initiative offered for cancer survivors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA announced registration for the next Livestrong at the YMCA program, beginning Thursday, May 18, at the Wellness Center Branch in Union. Livestrong at the YMCA is a research-based physical activity and well-being initiative that helps people affected by cancer reach their holistic health goals. The Livestrong at the YMCA program is offered free to cancer survivors to provide support, assistance and a strong community. The program is available at the Wellness Center Branch, 1000 Galloping Hill Road, Union, on Thursdays, from 1 to 2 p.m. Interested participants can contact Jodi Pelano at 908-349-9622 or [email protected] for this program, or to express interest in a future program date or time.

“Research shows exercise is the simplest way for cancer survivors to reduce fatigue, improve their mood and bounce back from the debilitating effects of cancer treatment more quickly,” said Ruth Rechis, Livestrong Foundation vice president of Programs. “But there weren’t enough programs to help people affected by cancer reach their health and well-being goals, so Livestrong and the Y joined forces to create Livestrong at the YMCA. The Y is the perfect collaborator because of its national reach, commitment to meeting the needs of all community members and history of program innovation in support of health and wellness.”

As part of Livestrong at the YMCA, the Y engages cancer survivors through an approach that focuses on the whole person. Participants work with specially trained staff to build muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance, and improve functional ability. In addition to physical benefits, the program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors by providing a supportive community environment where people affected by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond.

“We provide Livestrong at the YMCA to offer those who have been diagnosed with cancer the support they need to build both emotional and physical strength,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “With a mission centered on balance, the Y strives to be a leading voice on health and well-being for our community by providing resources and guidance so that all people, no matter what their circumstance, can achieve greater health and well-being in spirit, mind and body.”

Livestrong at the YMCA is part of a collaboration between YMCA of the USA and the Livestrong Foundation. The foundation is a leader in the global movement on behalf of 32 million people around the world living with cancer today. Livestrong at the YMCA, launched in 2008, is designed to improve the health and day-to-day quality of life for the country’s growing population of cancer survivors and their families.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton