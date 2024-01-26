NJAW invests $1 million in Union Township project

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Main replacement in Union Township has begun.

New Jersey American Water started replacing approximately 1,500 feet of aging 6-inch cast iron water main that was installed in the 1920s with new 8-inch ductile iron main along portions of Cider Mill Road, from Arbor Lane to Oakland Avenue and Portsmouth Way. The project also includes replacing four fire hydrants and 42 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

They’ll also be installing meter pits at the curb area, in the right of way of properties where none exist. After installation, all that will be visible is a 15-inch circular cover that will be flush with the ground.

The result will provide customers with safe, reliable water service.

“At the end, you get more reliability, better water pressure, better flows,” said Michael Bormann, senior supervisor of the construction department. “I have inspectors on the ground. We work with contractors. It’s a lot of work. This time of year, a lot of water mains break. Everyone is busy.”

NJAW is working on this project Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Work outside of these hours is not expected, unless required to maintain the project schedule,” Bormann said. “We work with the town. We have a good relationship with the town. It’s a joint effort between everybody.”

Final street restorations will be completed in fall of 2024, though project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. “It’s a large project,” Bormann said. “Paving will occur in the warmer months, beginning of summer. We have other streets we might move into in Union in April. We could spend another million in the spring or fall. We’re doing a lot of work in Union.”

For the public and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. NJAW values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

“For us, safety is the most important thing, for our employees and our customers,” Bormann said. “We take every precaution. We communicate. Communication is big. We try everything possible to make it run smoothly and seamlessly.”

To learn more about NJAW, visit: https://amwater.com/njaw/.

Photos Courtesy of Michael W. Bormann