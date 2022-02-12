New board member for Boys & Girls Clubs

UNION, NJ — Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County has announced the appointment of Stephanie Branna to its board of directors. Branna has served for five years on the BGCUC corporate advisory board, where she has been active in fundraising efforts for the organization.

Branna, an insurance professional with the Branna Agency in Mountainside, will serve on the Risk Management Committee. When she isn’t working for her clients or looking for new ones, she is an active board member for several local nonprofits, including The ARC of Union County. She is chairperson on the legislative panels for the Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, where she has hosted, moderated and sparred with some of the top legislators in the state. She brings a dedication to youths and expertise in problem solving and risk management to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County.

“Working with community nonprofits has been a passion of mine for many years, especially those involving children,” said Branna.

“We are excited to have Stephanie join our board of directors,” said Russell Triolo, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County. “She has a passion for ensuring all youth have the same opportunity to succeed. Her experiences and influence will have a big impact on our members.”

Photo Courtesy of Lisa Sepetjian