Man pleads guilty to murdering his girlfriend

UNION, NJ — On Tuesday, July 5, a Union man charged in shooting the death of his girlfriend in March 2021 pleaded guilty and is facing a 30-year prison sentence, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced on Thursday, July 7.

Jamar Webber, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Malikah Taylor of Newark before Union County Superior Court Judge Regina Caulfield.

On the early morning of March 7, 2021, members of the Union Police Department, responding to a home on the 2100 block of Melrose Parkway near the corner of Hillcrest Terrace North, found Taylor unresponsive at that location, having sustained serious injury from several gunshot wounds, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady, who is prosecuting the case. Taylor was rushed to Newark’s University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, at which time Webber will be facing a term of as long as 30 years in state prison, without the possibility of parole.