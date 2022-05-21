Leonelli elevated to position of assistant vice president

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Union resident Matthew Leonelli has been elevated to the position of assistant vice president at Sheldon Gross Realty. In his new role, Leonelli works primarily with property owners to manage office and industrial property sales and leases throughout New Jersey, with an emphasis on Middlesex, Monmouth and Union counties.

Leonelli joined Sheldon Gross Realty in 2015 as a sales associate and has since facilitated multiple leases, including a transaction for a 51,074-square-foot office for Garden State Veterinary Specialists. He recently completed the full leasing of a 200,000-square-foot flexible property in Eatontown.

“Matthew has consistently been an important asset to our entire sales team,” said Sheldon Ross Realty President Marcy Gross. “He’s dedicated to his clients and truly passionate about commercial real estate. He’s going to excel in his new, expanded role.”

During his time with Sheldon Gross Realty, Leonelli has represented such companies as Jersey Holdings, the Silverman Group, Saadia Group and NBR Equipment.