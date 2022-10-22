Kean University welcomes LGBTQ author on National Coming Out Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Bestselling author George M. Johnson met with Kean students and faculty on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day, for a reading and discussion of Johnson’s memoir-manifesto, “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” The book was this year’s Common Read selection at Kean.

A prominent LGBTQ activist whose book was banned by dozens of school districts across the country, Johnson spoke of their personal story and its impact on individuals. Johnson uses the pronouns they/them/their.

“It was really exciting to know it was going to be on a college campus, read by students and reviewed,” said Johnson, who is from Plainfield. “It could shape the lives of so many students. It made it full circle.”

The author spoke at Wilkins Theatre on Kean’s Union campus, where they answered questions from students. One student came up to Johnson after their talk to thank the author and activist.

“That’s what I do this for,” Johnson said.

Kean’s Common Read, in its second year, encourages all students across campus to read the same book. It works to build community, celebrate diversity and share an intellectual experience.

Common Read coordinator Abriana Jetté, a lecturer in Kean’s School of English Studies, said the book was selected through a “diplomatic, beautiful” process involving a survey of faculty, staff and students. A list of 200 suggestions was winnowed to five books, and the book was chosen with a final vote.

“I think we now have a spotlight on the diverse intersectional community that makes up our campus,” Jetté said. “This program has given voice to students who feel pushed to the side. Our program combines the importance of personal growth and academic growth.”

Johnson began by taking questions from students about the writing process and about current topics such as critical race theory. Students also gave their reactions to the book.

“I’ve gotten messages from fathers and mothers, saying the book has changed the way they’re parenting,” Johnson said. “I heard from parents trying to ban it, so I knew there was going to be support from the other side.”

Johnson read from the chapter about their grandmother, Nanny, who has passed away.

“I had a home because Nanny ensured it,” Johnson read. “The way I grew up always knowing that I would have a friend in Nanny is the way I hope black queer boys, who may never meet me but will hear and see my words, know they already have a friend in me.”

The event was organized by Kean’s School of English Studies; Human Rights Institute; Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; College of Liberal Arts; and General Studies. The Iota Rho Chapter of the fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha presented Johnson with a certificate of recognition, and members of the fraternity performed.

Students said they got a sense of community in the Common Read and found the book inspirational.

“No matter the trauma they went through, they just kept going. It was eye-opening to see someone come out the other side,” said Adam Samet, a senior English writing major from North Brunswick. “It wasn’t a book I felt like I had to keep reading; I enjoyed picking it up.”

Senior Brittney Kennedy of Union, an elementary education/English major, read the book with her grandmother, Sheila Kennedy of Newark, and was accompanied by her grandmother at the reading.

Melody Guerra, a freshman medical technology major from Haledon, said the event was important.

“Kean University is a very diverse school, so it’s good to hear others’ perspectives. Everyone comes together, and you need to be comfortable with the diversity,” Guerra said.

The book was featured in a filmed dramatic reading, available on Amazon Prime Video, that received the GLAAD Media Award. It is also in development as a series, Johnson said.

In the audience were many of Johnson’s family members, including the writer’s parents, Kaye and Gregory Johnson of Plainfield. Kaye Johnson said the author “always spoke up,” even when young.

“I’m so proud,” Kaye Johnson said. “I never imagined it would go to this level.”

Photos Courtesy of Kean University