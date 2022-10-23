Kean University ranked among top 50 schools for social mobility

UNION, NJ — Kean University has been elevated to national university status in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, reflecting the university’s continued ascent in research and scholarship.

Kean ranked 46th out of 439 national universities in increasing social mobility for students, a measure recognizing Kean’s success in supporting economically disadvantaged students throughout their path to graduation. This is the fourth year in a row that Kean has been recognized for social mobility, the first three years as a regional university.

The university is also named one of the most economically and ethnically diverse national universities in the United States and is included on the list of top public schools among national universities.

“We are gratified by the strong showing Kean University makes in this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, including rising from regional university to national university. More importantly, we are proud of the incredible work behind those numbers, including our stronger focus on research, growing doctoral programs and, of course, our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion as we support all students,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet.

National universities offer a range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research or award professional practice doctorates, according to U.S. News. Kean moved from regional to national because of the university’s new status as a professional/doctoral university, granted earlier this year by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education. Other New Jersey universities in the national ranking include Princeton University, Stevens Institute of Technology and New Jersey Institute of Technology.