Kean University invites local musicians to join new community orchestra

UNION, NJ — The Kean University Music Conservatory has partnered with the New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra to launch a new community music ensemble for Kean students, alumni, high school students and community members.

The Kean-NJIO Orchestra began rehearsing this fall and welcomes anyone with orchestral experience to audition to join the group. The ensemble rehearses Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Wilkins Theatre on Kean’s Union campus.

“With this new orchestra at Kean, the Music Conservatory is expanding its reach beyond our campus,” professor Matthew Halper said. “This is another example of Kean collaborating with community groups, in this case external arts organizations, to benefit our students and the broader community.”

Halper said Kean students are getting a one-of-a-kind community orchestra experience without leaving campus by playing with musicians of all ages, including retired professional musicians, talented amateurs and high school students.

“The adage ‘It takes a village’ is particularly apt for orchestral education,” Halper said. “The diversity in age and experience and the broad inclusivity of the Kean-NJIO Orchestra will be to the benefit of all.”

Warren Cohen, conductor and artistic director of the NJIO, serves in the same capacity for the Kean-NJIO Orchestra.

“I am looking forward to exploring a varied, adventurous and inclusive repertoire with the new orchestra that will reflect the diverse nature of the community of musicians and audience we will serve,” Cohen said.

The group will perform well-known classical music and, as part of its mission, will explore the repertoires of female composers, composers of color and diverse new voices.

“As the ensemble develops, performances will include pieces that break new ground,” Halper said.

Students in Kean’s existing orchestra course will play in the Kean-NJIO Orchestra, weaving Kean’s music curriculum into real-world performance.

Chaz Marino, a Kean junior from Princeton, is studying music. He plays in a rock band, Shadowlight, and he plays viola in the Kean-NJIO Orchestra.

“I love it. It’s definitely a great experience,” Marino said. “It really has a broad age range, but I think that’s what I love about it. I’m working with a lot of great musicians, and I get to network with some great friends and great people. And it’s forcing me to get out of my comfort zone.”

The Kean-NJIO Orchestra will give its first performance in December.

To schedule an audition, email info@njio.org or music@kean.edu. More information can also be found on the Kean-NJIO Orchestra Facebook page.

Photo Courtesy of Kean University