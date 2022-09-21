Kean University enrolls largest freshman class ever for fall 2022

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s freshman enrollment this fall is projected to be the highest in the university’s history, with more than 2,000 students currently registered for classes, university officials announced last week.

The strong enrollment for full-time freshmen comes amid a drop at many other institutions across the nation following the pandemic. The average GPA of incoming freshmen is higher than 3.1.

“Kean University is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for our expansive innovation and the social mobility of our graduates. These incoming students see the positive impact and high value that a Kean degree will have on their lives,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet. “We are New Jersey’s urban research university, with nationally recognized faculty and facilities that are second to none. Today’s students are taking advantage of all that Kean has to offer, and together we will climb to even greater heights.”

A federally designated Hispanic-serving institution, Kean also reported record growth in its Supera Spanish Speaking Program. Incoming student enrollment for Supera increased 250 percent from 2021, reflecting a nationwide trend that shows growth in Hispanic student enrollment.

There were 1,815 students in Kean’s previous-record freshman class, in 2018. On Sept. 1, 2021, amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kean had more than 1,500 new freshmen enrolled.

“Students in New Jersey and beyond have always known that at Kean University, you get an affordable, quality education,” said Michael Salvatore, senior vice president for administration. “What these numbers show is more and more students see that Kean is heading from great to elite, and they want to be part of that trajectory.”

In the past few years, the university has also invested in hiring new full-time faculty and upgrading its laboratories, classrooms and library as it pursues an R2 Carnegie research designation.

Earlier this year, Kean was designated as a professional/doctoral university by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education, reflecting the university’s increased number of doctoral programs offered and degrees awarded, and Kean’s strong commitment to research.

The university was also designated as New Jersey’s urban research university by Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers in late 2021.

Overall, there will be close to 4,000 new students at Kean USA, including Kean Online, this fall. Kean Online, well ranked for online education by Newsweek, is also seeing record enrollment.

“Kean University takes care of students through academic and financial aid support services that help them realize their dream of earning a college degree,” said Marsha McCarthy, vice president for enrollment services. “A college education is a big investment for students and their families. Kean seeks to maximize students’ return on that investment by providing an exceptional college experience that is affordable, accessible and takes students to where they want to be.”

The Kean Tuition Promise program also boosted the enrollment of low-income students for fall 2022. The program covers as much as full tuition and fees in the first two years of study for select students who apply as freshmen and meet eligibility requirements. Eligible students could get a free four-year college education by coupling the Kean Tuition Promise with New Jersey’s Garden State Guarantee, which offers financial aid in the third and fourth years of study at New Jersey public universities.

Photo Courtesy of Kean University