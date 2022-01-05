Kean Stage adds family-friendly and sensory-inclusive shows to the 2022 season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Just in time for the holidays, Kean Stage announces two new family-friendly shows in its 2021-22 season lineup.

The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour presents “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!)” on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at Kean University’s Eugene G. Wilkins Theatre for the Performing Arts. Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It’s not easy being the Pigeon — you never get to do anything. But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird can do something. Starring a mix of actors, puppets, songs and feathers, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!)” is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping.

Bring the whole family to see “The Perondis’ Stunt Dog Experience” on Sunday, May 8, at 1 p.m., at the Wilkins Theatre. The Perondis and their cast of human performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages. They guarantee high-energy excitement from beginning to end. This “Stunt Dog Experience” features dog tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs and athletic feats. The cast of performers includes up to two dozen talented pound pups. Every show also includes interactive crowd participation.

Kean Stage is committed to representing diversity, equity and inclusion in its programming, as well as creating an accessible theater experience for all. These two performances will be sensory inclusive; students from Kean University’s NeuroAllies program will provide support to autistic and neurodiverse children and their families as needed. Kean Stage will have ASL interpretation at both shows; assisted listening devices are available on request.

Per Kean University policy, all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while indoors.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased online at www.keanstage.com or by contacting the box office at 908-737-7469. The box office is currently open Monday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through the end of the year. Beginning Jan. 3, box office hours will be Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

