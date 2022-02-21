Kean designated as doctoral university by Carnegie Commission

UNION, NJ — Kean University has been named a professional/doctoral university by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education, reflecting the university’s increased number of doctoral programs offered and degrees awarded, and Kean’s strong commitment to research.

The upgraded status brings Kean one step closer to being designated an R2 Research University according to the Carnegie Classification, the leading framework for recognizing and describing institutions in U.S. higher education.

“We are honored and gratified that Kean University has been recognized by the Carnegie Commission for its increased profile among doctoral degree–awarding institutions,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet. “We continue to expand our investment in research and faculty as we focus on taking the next step to an R2 classification for this great university.”

Kean also was designated New Jersey’s first urban research university in November, in recognition of the school’s growing role in conducting research and generating solutions to issues in urban communities statewide.

Repollet, who became Kean president in 2020, launched a drive to elevate Kean to a Carnegie R2 research institution by 2025 as part of his commitment to boosting research and academic success.

“This change in our Carnegie Classification is a testament to Kean’s growth in graduate education, particularly in the education of doctoral students,” said Kean Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David S. Birdsell. “Our faculty, staff, students and alumni can take pride in an institution expanding its intellectual horizons and its contributions to higher education and the professions.”

Kean has seven doctoral programs and awarded 54 doctorates in 2021.

The Carnegie Commission launched its classification system in 1970 to support its program of research and policy analysis. Kean was previously rated M1, Master’s Colleges and Universities, Larger Program, based on the Carnegie evaluation in 2018.

Kean Senior Vice President for Research Jeffrey H. Toney said there are more than 30 research centers and institutes at Kean USA and Wenzhou–Kean University in China. Included is the John S. Watson Institute for Urban Policy and Research, which was established at Kean last year.

The university spent more than $3.5 million on research during fiscal year 2021, Toney said.

“This new designation brings additional distinction to the university by recognizing the high level of research and professional training at the doctoral level,” Toney said. “Kean students now have more options to pursue graduate studies that include a doctoral degree. We are well on our way to R2 status.”

Photo Courtesy of Margaret McCorry