Four dead in Union murder-suicide

UNION, NJ — Four members of a Union family were found deceased on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 17, in their home, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly announced on Thursday, Jan. 18.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, at approximately 10:30 a.m., members of the Union County Sheriff’s Department arrived at 1329 Lincrest Terrace. When officers entered the residence, they located two adults, a male and female and two juvenile females who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The four were identified as family members: Ruben Alarcon, 51, Andrea Alarcon, 42, and their two juvenile daughters.

A joint investigation conducted by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Union Police Department revealed that Andrea Alarcon fatally shot her husband and two daughters before fatally shooting herself. The murder weapon was located near her body when authorities arrived.

“In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Union community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event,” Daniel said.

“This is a deeply tragic event that has shaken our community to its core. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims,” Donnelly said. “We understand that this may be a difficult time for many people and we encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help. Resources are available and you don’t have to go through this alone.”