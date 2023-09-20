Dance your way through history at Liberty Hall Museum’s sixth dance festival

UNION, NJ — The Liberty Hall Museum continues its partnership with Bugge Ballet for a one-of-a-kind event, the Liberty Hall Dance Festival. For the sixth year, guests of all ages will spend an afternoon outside walking through the beautiful museum grounds, enjoying 10 site-specific professional dance performances inspired by moments in history. Liberty Hall Dance Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to continue this immersive experience combining history with dance in a culturally relevant and accessible event with Liberty Hall Museum for the sixth year, and are excited to bring a wonderful line up of professional artists to perform in Union County,” said Nicole Bugge, artistic director of Bugge Ballet, who is organizing the dance festival.

Ten dance companies and choreographers are participating in the Liberty Hall Dance Festival. Performances will take place at five different picturesque outdoor locations across the property of Liberty Hall.

“The Radical Spirit Dance Collective brings a fresh, new and impactful way of dance expression that combines the relevancy of spiritually driven spoken word with the authentic movement of the heart,” said Patricia Carter-Bridges from The Radical Spirit Dance Collective.

“The Liberty Hall Dance Festival is a wonderful way to showcase different forms of dance against the backdrop of the beautiful grounds of the museum. This is our sixth year partnering with Bugge Ballet and we feel so fortunate for this partnership and for the opportunity to support the arts. The festival is a great way to bring the community to the museum grounds and enjoy an afternoon of dance,” said Rachael Goldberg, executive director of Liberty Hall.

Dawud Jackson brings The Well Performance Project back to Liberty Hall Dance Festival. “TWPP is extremely happy to be returning to Liberty Hall Dance Festival after two years, with new work and new dancers, to share a day of dance artistry with such an amazing group of artists.”

In addition to The Radical Spirit Dance Collective and The Well Performance Project, dance companies and choreographers performing include 50/50 Dance Company, AbunDANCE Company, Beth Jucovy/Dance Visions NY, Collo O’Brien & Megan Mizanty, International Chungang Dance Culture Research Center, Malini Warrier, choreographer Shoko Tamai and Tina Croll + Company.

Tickets are now on sale. Admission includes access to all dance performances. All ticket sale proceeds support both Bugge Ballet and Liberty Hall Museum. Reservations are suggested; tickets can be purchased by phone at 908-527-0400 or by online at libertyhall.kean.edu.

The rain date for the Liberty Hall Dance Festival is Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m.

This arts program is made possible in part by a 2023 HEART — History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands — Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.