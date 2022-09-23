Dance your way through history at Liberty Hall Museum’s Dance Festival

UNION, NJ — The Liberty Hall Museum continues its partnership with Buggé Ballet for the Liberty Hall Dance Festival. For the fifth year, guests of all ages will spend an afternoon outside walking through the beautiful museum grounds, enjoying 10 site-specific professional dance performances inspired by moments in history. Liberty Hall Dance Festival will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to continue Liberty Hall Dance Festival with Liberty Hall Museum for the fifth year and are excited to bring a wonderful lineup of professional artists to perform in Union County!” said Buggé Ballet artistic director Nicole Buggé, who is organizing the dance festival.

Ten dance companies and choreographers are participating in the festival. Performances will take place at five different picturesque outdoor locations across the property of Liberty Hall.

“Placing the work about post-Afghanistan war military in a space so involved in the Revolutionary War brings a sense of connected generations and spirit of resilience.” said Megan Chu from Inimois Dance.

“The Liberty Hall Dance Festival is a wonderful way to showcase different forms of dance against the backdrop of the beautiful grounds of the museum. This is our fifth year partnering with Buggé Ballet and we feel so fortunate for this partnership and for the opportunity to support the arts. The festival is a great way to bring the community to the museum grounds and enjoy an afternoon of dance,” said Rachael Goldberg, executive director of Liberty Hall Museum.

Loretta Fois will perform “With Only the Clothes on Our Backs.” Fois’ piece explores anti-immigration rhetoric and policies in the United States throughout history. A political satire, the solo is full of rhythmic recitation of historical quotes, presented with complementing contemporary movements, making for an atmosphere that plays between comic and shockingly relevant.

Additional dance companies and choreographers performing are Ariel Rivka Dance, Carolyn Dorfman Dance, General Mischief Dance Theatre, Julia Mayo, Kathak Dance Collective, Roxey Ballet Company, SarAiki Movement Collective by Sara Pizzi and Aika Takeshima, and Sydney B. Wiggins.

Admission includes access to all dance performances. All proceeds support both Buggé Ballet and Liberty Hall Museum. Reservations are suggested; tickets can be purchased by phone at 908-527-0400 or online at libertyhall.kean.edu.

Photo Courtesy of Liberty Hall Museum