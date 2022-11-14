CNN’s Dana Bash to lead off Kean University’s Distinguished Lecture Series

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s Distinguished Lecture Series will kick off the year with a lecture on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, who will share her insight in a post–midterm elections conversation.

Bash, who is also co-anchor of CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, will speak at Kean’s STEM auditorium at 4:30 p.m., one week after the nation’s pivotal midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress. She is based in Washington, D.C., where she covers campaigns and Congress, and regularly serves as a moderator for CNN’s political town hall specials.

“Kean University is proud to feature such an esteemed and prominent journalist in our Distinguished Lecture Series at a crucial time for our nation,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet. “Ms. Bash will provide important perspective and insight from her work covering elections and government at our nation’s highest levels, as we take stock of the health and future of our democratic republic.”

The lecture is open to the public. Kean students, faculty and staff can get one free ticket with their Kean ID. Others may purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/mr3acykm.

Photo Courtesy of Kean University