Business summit helps local businesses grow

UNION, NJ — Entrepreneurs, local business owners and employees gathered on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Kean University’s Liberty Hall Academic Building in Union, to attend the first-ever Union County WORKS Business Summit.

The goal of the summit is to cultivate growth of local businesses and further strengthen the bond between the Union County American Job Center and the business community. The event was open to the public and free of charge for registered guests.

Guests were able to listen to expert panelists offering their valuable information for businesses of all sizes, followed by question-and-answer sessions, lunch catered by Gourmet Dining and the opportunity to network. There were also several vendor tables providing educational information and resources.

Leodaris Allen, a program coordinator for Hillside Family Success Center, said, “A lot of times, people are not aware of resources just around the corner. We understand hard times can come to anyone. We will support you. We welcome anyone.”

Ajsha Bajcina-Berisha of Linden, began her business, petcarespot, last October. She said, “It’s slow. I don’t advertise. It’s word of mouth. I’m trying to figure out what the demand is. I’m learning as I’m going.”

Erica “E” Bradshaw, CEO of Bradshaw Creative Services, a fine, creative and performing arts studio in Union, uses art to uplift, motivate and inspire unity and creativity. “Arts to do ‘heart’ surgery,” she said.

Renae Bright, of Lincoln Heritage Funeral Funding, explained that her company doesn’t want people in need to use Go Fund Me, but rather create a piece of mind and put everything in place, having final wishes carried out.

Panelists included Carolina Marin, senior business manager, American Job Center, Union County Department of Human Services; Nasrene Mondol, program administrator, American Job Center, Union County Department of Human Services; Antonio Rivera, director of the Union County Workforce Development Board; Adam Farrah, president of the Union County Economic Development Corporation; Carlos Medina, president and CEO of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and co-founder of the Hispanic Chamber Fund; Hilary McCarron, manager of Port Planning & Policy in the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s Port Department; and Mimi Nkwepo, national director/head of Talent Acquisition Diversity & Inclusion at Coach USA.

Insightful information and strategic approaches for creating a thriving business environment in Union County were offered by panelists, along with plenty of opportunity for questions.

Medina said he advocates for all diverse small businesses in New Jersey. “Work with your local chamber,” he said. “We partner with various chambers, a great asset for your local business. The Hispanic economy is a growing economy. We just want to help each other do business.”

He encouraged the community to come to the chamber events. “Many are free,” he said. “We’re low pressure in that regard.”

Farrah shared a success story about former gang members who got their trucking licenses and are making a living and improving their quality of life. In his closing remarks, he thanked the county by saying, “No county puts as much money behind small business as Union does. These guys are tops.”

Nkwepo inspired the crowd to “Start a career that’s worthwhile.”

McCarron said, “It’s always great to make a difference. Port Planning is looking to work with local small businesses. Look at our website for construction opportunities.”

For more on Union County WORKS, visit https://www.ucajc.org/vosnet/default.aspx.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta