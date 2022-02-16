Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County announces new appointment to board of directors

UNION, NJ — Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County has announced the appointment of Erica Stasio to the board of directors.

Stasio will serve on the Program Committee, which oversees the programs of the organization, their relative healthfulness, safety and adequacy of supervision, and the costs and benefits of programs and activities. As a psychology major at Drew University, Stasio first became introduced to the nonprofit world as an intern for Dress for Success in Morris County. Since graduating, Stasio has worked with high school students in varying capacities for the past 14 years. Starting off in undergraduate college admissions, Stasio traveled across the country to recruit students for Drew University and then for St. John’s University. From there, she turned to the other side of the desk as a high school counselor, working with students in grades 9-12 on their personal, social and college/career development. Currently, Stasio is a part-time undergraduate admissions application reader for Northeastern University and stay-at-home parent to two young children, Elizabeth and Daniel.

“I am honored to be welcomed to the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Union County,” said Stasio. “My father, Ed Palmieri, has been a member of the board of directors for nearly 30 years. That alone has given me the inspiration to be part of this board now. I hope to bring not only my professional experience, but also a desire to help build futures for the people who need it most — the young people of Union County.

“We are excited to have Erica join our board of directors,” said Russell Triolo, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County. “She has a passion for ensuring all youth have the same opportunity to succeed. Her experiences and influence will have a big impact on our members.”

Photo Courtesy of Lisa Sepetjian