Book signing to be featured at bookstore in Union

UNION, NJ — Fantasy fans, mark your calendars: On Saturday, July 15, author Steven A. Guglich will be in Union at Here’s the Story Bookstore to sign copies of his debut novel, “Piercing the Veil: Book One of The Veil Saga.”

This highly anticipated book is the first in a planned trilogy and follows the story of Jeremy Goodson and Masaru Hagen. Confronted by something that neither of them can explain, two complete strangers from opposite sides of the world embark on an unforgettable journey that will forge them into living legends.

But there are principalities of this world that will do whatever they can to stop Jeremy and Masaru and keep magic out of the hands of humanity forever.

One of these men will bring hope to the world; the other will bring death. The world they once knew will be changed forever, not only for themselves, but for everyone on Earth … and maybe not for the best.

With its unique plot and richly imagined world building, “Piercing the Veil” is sure to be a hit with fans of the fantasy genre.

This is somewhat of a homecoming for Guglich, who lived in Union for a few years. When he wasn’t working on the first draft of his novel, he taught life science at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School.

For fans who can’t wait to get their hands on a copy of “Piercing the Veil,” be sure to come out on Saturday, July 15, and meet Guglich at Here’s the Story Bookstore in Union, from 1 to 3 p.m. This will be a great opportunity for readers to get a signed copy of the book and ask questions about the story and the writing process. If you’re in the area, be sure to stop by and show your support for this new author and his debut novel.

In the meantime, be sure to visit Guglich’s website, TheVeilSaga.com, for more information about the book and updates on other releases.