Author answers many Garden State questions at presentation

UNION, NJ — What was it like the night the Martians “invaded” in 1938? How did teenage Bruce Springsteen get his high school band into a recording studio? What inspired Charles Addams to create ghoulish cartoons? What is the story behind Col. Robert Johnson and the legend of the poisonous tomatoes?

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., Fred Rossi, the author of “Jersey Stories: Stories You May Not Have Heard About People and Events in New Jersey History,” will discuss the answers to these questions and many more. Rossi’s presentation will be hosted by the Union Township Historical Society at Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, 888 Stuyvesant Ave., Union.

Rossi, a writer and journalist for 30 years, has researched lesser-known stories of fascinating people and unusual events from our state’s history. He said, “I don’t delve into Einstein’s entire life; I only focus on his years living in Princeton. I also don’t get into James Garfield’s presidency. I only look at the preparations that were made in Elberon, where he came to recuperate after he was shot.”

Admission to the event is free and refreshments will be served. Signed copies of Rossi’s books will be available for purchase.

Photo Courtesy of Barbara La Mort