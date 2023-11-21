Artist unveils human rights-inspired mural at Kean University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Artist Ricardo Roig, ’08, Kean University alumnus and artist-in-residence, unveiled a large-scale, colorful mural at Kean in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

An opening reception – free and open to the public – was in the Human Rights Institute Gallery in the Learning Commons on Kean’s Union campus on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Roig, a contemporary fine artist, invited the public to watch as he created the mural, “WE DECLARE,” at Kean. It features 31 historical figures, living legends and grassroots activists in the international human rights movement. Included are: former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt; former speakers at Kean’s annual Human Rights Institute Conference – chef Tom Colicchio, WNBA All Star Chamique Holdsclaw and disability rights champion Eric LeGrand; as well as Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, who has made diversity, equity and inclusion guiding principles at the university.

Roig is known for his unique hand-cut technique, a style he developed as a student at Kean.

“Drawing, cutting, taping, screen printing and applying each color layer is a rewarding daily practice,” he said.

“WE DECLARE” is a new direction for Roig and honors the United Nations’ adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Dec. 10, 1948.

“It is powerful to watch his work evolve and give space to individuals who have been instrumental in the quest for human rights,” said Lynette Zimmerman, executive director of the Liberty Hall Academic Center and the Galleries at Kean.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was enacted after World War II as the international community came together in an effort to prevent human rights atrocities from ever happening again. Eleanor Roosevelt chaired the UDHR drafting committee.

“WE DECLARE” is a snapshot of those fighting for a more open and just world.

“This mural has challenged and inspired me, and brought a new exciting layer of meaning to my work. I am so grateful for this opportunity to create, connect with the Kean community and share my passion,” Roig said.

As part of his yearlong residency at Kean, Roig will share a new body of work featuring his hand-cut fine art in January. The former Westfield elementary school art teacher is also working directly with Kean students, providing hands-on experiential learning workshops, portfolio reviews and class instruction.

“I’ve learned so much and felt my love for teaching reignite as I meet with the students,” Roig said.

“WE DECLARE” will be on display through Friday, Dec. 8, in the Human Rights Institute Gallery in the Learning Commons on Kean’s campus, 1000 Morris Ave., Union. It will then be moved to a permanent location.

Photos Courtesy of Kean University