Appreciate Union Project recognizes staff and students

UNION, NJ — Staff and students in Union schools are doing great things. But they are not just being recognized, they are being rewarded.

In August, Cheryl Fiske, vice principal of Union High School, and Ann Margaret Shannon, president of the Union Township Education Association, talked about the idea.

“They thought it might be nice besides just recognizing students on the honor roll, being caught doing something nice, and perfect attendance, give them something tangible to repeat positive behavior. Be seen as an example,” said James Masterson, executive director/CEO of the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce.

Masterson’s role in the project is to reach out to businesses and get them to participate.

“We ask businesses to give $50 in the form of a gift card toward their product or a restaurant selling smoothies,” he said. It’s easy to give a gift card. Insurance agencies can send a check for $50 and we’ll go to local businesses and buy a gift from them. The Gateway Family YMCA donated a one-month free membership.”

Masterson added, “It’s an on-going program we want to continue through the year. It’s a way for the high schools, the chamber, the township and education association to collaborate and work together. We’re excited about it. If they’re (the students) doing great things now, recognize and keep up into your adult life.”

After seeing how it works out in Union, Masterson hopes to keep it going and expand to other towns in the chamber.

The first round of prizes were presented in November. Fiske explained that random drawings from a hat will be done throughout the year. In the coming week, two students from the honor roll will be chosen to receive a gift.

There are several different options to receive gifts: staff who volunteer at an event such as a school dance, honor roll students, student of the month and, halfway through the year, students who meet timely attendance.

The first two teachers who won gift cards were Jennifer Brubaker, a history teacher, and Sandra Moussallem, a science teacher.

Fiske, Shannon, Masterson and Jay Spinelli, assistant executive director of the Union Special Improvement District, came together to make this happen.

“We’re looking at this as a great way to spotlight young adults, instead of all the negativity. We never hear the good,” Spinelli said. “Honoring students that are exemplary.”

Spinelli’s role in the project is acquiring the gift certificates and gift cards. The project is dear to him, he said, because “I was not always the greatest student. I could have worked harder. When I see students who are working hard, I appreciate it more. There’s so much distraction with students — family issues, social media, troubles they may be having. This is saying, ‘We see you.’ It makes other students say they’d want to do this. ‘That individual is cool.’ Businesses love it and are behind it. I get that warm feeling, watching small businesses, teachers and facilities come together.”

Masterson added, “It is a way to encourage positive, productive behavior in students when they’re young so, when they enter the business world, they carry that with them. It’s a way for us to have our businesses support future business leaders of our town.”

Regarding staff being recognized, Shannon said, “They work a tremendous amount of hours in school and out of school. We have to become almost parent-like. It helps recipients realize what a tough job this is.”

Fiske said, “All 17 years of my education career have been at Union High School. I have witnessed first-hand how wonderful our students and staff are. I take this very seriously. It’s a great way to let them know they are appreciated. We get to thank our staff and students for all they do.”

