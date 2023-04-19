Anthony Rodia brings his Totally Relatable Tour to UCPAC

RAHWAY, NJ — Anthony Rodia, a first-generation Italian-American born and raised in Westchester, N.Y., came out of the womb making people laugh. In his 20s, he tried a few open mics, but ultimately took a different career path as a finance manager of a luxury car dealership. In 2019, Rodia returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in just nine months. Within three years, Rodia has gained a massive fan base online and around the country.

In record time, Rodia gained more than 900,000 social media followers and his YouTube videos have amassed more than 22 million views. His comedy pulls from his real life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage and everything else worthy of a social media rant.

With the onset of quarantine, Rodia made the most of a captive audience, delivering a staggering 86 weekly videos. “Road Rage Wednesday” became a fan favorite, but his Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia characters transformed into a phenomenon. They are the crazy uncle and aunt you love but can’t be out in public with, who speak their minds, whether you asked for it or not.

Rodia also hosts the weekly podcast, Little Bit of Laughs on Podcast One. Get to know the comedian behind your favorite viral videos and stand-up comedy alongside his co-host and radio legend Goumba Johnny. Join Anthony and Goumba as they get into hot topics, rants, pranks, and listener’s questions and stories.

Rodia has appeared on “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show,” FOX’s “Good Day New York” and “Elizabeth & Elisa” on News 12, where he quietly claimed the throne of “King of off the boat comedy.”

Rodia is currently selling out comedy clubs and theaters across the country on his The Road Rage Tour. For more information, visit Rodiacomedy.com.

Rodia will bring his Totally Relatable Tour to the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway, on Friday, Nov. 3.

To purchase accessible seating, call UCPAC’s Box Office at 732-499-8226.