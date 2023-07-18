Achievements honored at For the Love of Justice Gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — On Thursday, June 29, at Kean University, the Lesniak Institute, surrounded by supporters and sponsors, celebrated the achievements of the Institute at the For the Love of Justice Gala.

In the first six months of 2023, the Institute has had a lot to celebrate. The Lesniak Institute introduced two new classes at Kean University, “public social movements” and “civic engagement.” In partnership with NAACP Elizabeth Chapter, it had a women’s month event that honored groundbreaking women in Union County. Through coalitions with the Humane Society, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Humane Rescue Alliance and Companion Animal Advocates, it was able to successful testify, table, and advocate at the state house, which ultimately led to S1298/A1970, banning of gestation crates, and S981/A2354, cost of care, being on their way to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk to sign into law. Most recently, in front of Elizabeth City Hall with the support of Mayor Christian Bollwage, it hosted the third annual Pride flag-raising.

The gala was made possible by its team, sponsors, master of ceremonies Shakira Johnson, fun photo entertainment by Amazebooths, delicious food from Encore Catering, music by Asia Johnson, and gorgeous centerpieces made by Emilio’s Bayway Florist.

The gala began with hor d’oeuvres transitioning into a prayer from the Rev. Bolivar Flores, followed by a champagne toast and remarks from Sen. Raymomd Lesniak, Sarah Mack, and Felipe Peralta.

One of the highlights of the night was honoring five individuals who are making a difference in their communities. The Advocate of the Year Award went to Shawn McClain, president of NAACP Elizabeth Chapter. There were three trailblazers for justice awards that went to Brian Hackett, Legislative Affairs manager at Animal Legal Defense Fund; Javier Robles, professor at Rutgers, chairperson of NJ Disability Action Committee and president of Latino Action Network New Jersey; and Sancha Gray, senior vice president of Entrepreneurial Education Initiatives at Kean University.The Student Advocate of the Year Award went to Chevon Williams, a former Lesniak Institute intern and a recent Kean University graduate.

The night closed with a poetry reading from Jay LaPorte as he read one of his own pieces, “Lights, Camera, Action.” This led to raffles ranging from day passes at SoJo Spa Club to gift certificates from a variety of local restaurants.

Photos Courtesy of Felipe Peralta