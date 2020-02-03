UNION MALE ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Markeith Hinnant

senior, boys basketball

“Markeith is one of three seniors on this year’s team. He is an undersized guard but is the heartbeat of the team. He plays with tremendous effort and always puts the team first, ahead of personal accomplishments. Markeith is an honor-roll student in school. His stats include averaging six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. He is also regarded as one of the top on-ball defenders in Union County.” — Union boys basketball coach Kevin Feeley

Coach Feeley mentioned that you’re considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the county. Do you consider man-to-man defense your best attribute?

Man-to-man defense is definitely one of my best attributes. My game feeds off my defense, which creates my offense and brings energy through the team.

As one of only three seniors, do you feel there is more responsibility on you this year?

There is a lot of responsibility, but nothing I can’t handle. A lot of the guys on the team look to me for things. They don’t understand. So being a senior I try to lead them in the right direction and keep everything in line.

With the six-game winning streak Union had to start the season, what are your goals for the rest of the year?

Goals for the rest of the year. … I want to go as far as we possibly can, even winning a ring, but mainly that the younger guys on this team get better because, even when I’m gone, I want to see them succeed.

Do you have any player you try to model yourself after?

Definitely Patrick Beverley. He’s aggressive on defense, and, no matter who’s in front of him, his mindset is that they don’t score.

Since you’re an honor-roll student, what is your favorite subject?

English, mainly because, even if the work is difficult, my teacher gives her utmost support and doesn’t mind taking time out to help me.

What do you like to do when you’re not in school or playing ball?

I like cutting hair, talking to family and coming up with different ideas in which I could be successful.

What are your plans beyond the school year?

To get ready for college, spend time with family. Another stepping stone waiting to be accomplished.