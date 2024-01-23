16th annual Human Rights Conference spreads Nelson Mandela’s message

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Ndaba Mandela, the grandson of former South Africa president and human rights icon Nelson Mandela, led a list of internationally renowned speakers headlining the Kean University Human Rights Conference on Friday, Dec. 8.

The conference — organized by the Human Rights Institute at Kean — this year marks the 75th anniversary of the passage of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, with the theme “Freedom, Equity and Justice for All.”

Joining Mandela as speakers were Sophia Kianni, an Iranian-American climate change activist and the youngest appointed United Nations advisor; John Prendergast, a New York Times best-selling author and co-founder; and actor George Clooney, of the human rights organization The Sentry.

“Kean’s annual Human Rights Conference tackles issues of crucial importance, but none, perhaps, as important as this year’s recognition of human rights as a worldwide imperative,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet. “At a time when our world is stricken by war, and we have witnessed suffering on a global scale, the Human Rights Conference at Kean — featuring notable speakers such as Ndaba Mandela — shines a light on the need to protect the rights of all people.”

Co-founder of the Africa Rising Foundation, author and one of BET’s “28 Men of Change,” Mandela spoke of growing up with his grandfather and the great leader and humanitarian’s message that one person can make a difference.

“I carry with me the values of my grandfather,” he said. “I am an African and I know what it means to be African, and I’m proud of it.”

Kianni is a student at Stanford University and founder of Climate Cardinals, an international nonprofit that translates climate information into more than 100 languages.

Prendergast’s organization,The Sentry, is an investigative and policy team that follows the dirty money connected to war criminals and transnational war profiteers. He has worked for the White House, the State Department, the National Intelligence Council and held other posts. He is also a former Anne Evans Estabrook Human Rights Senior Fellow at Kean.

Felice Vazquez, senior vice president of planning and special counsel to the president at Kean, said past HRI conferences have explored issues such as disability justice, food insecurity and the importance of voting.

“Kean is proud to welcome the public to our campus to explore and learn about issues such as the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights and the part we can each play in protecting human rights in our communities and around the world,” Vazquez said. “Our speakers, together, will share an important message for students and people of all ages.”

John C. Raue, Kean assistant vice president of strategic initiatives, noted that the conference included presentations of human rights awards honoring students, educators and a school community. New this year, HRI asked Kean faculty and staff to nominate University students for the Outstanding Student Human Rights Activist award.

“The Human Rights Conference is an important event at Kean each year, and helps the University expand its reach and spread its message of freedom and unity,” Raue said. “We are excited to bring these speakers to the Kean community and to recognize human rights leadership.”

The event was free and open to the public.

The conference coincided with the final day of the exhibition WE DECLARE at Kean’s Human Rights Gallery. A large-scale mural created by Kean alumnus and Artist-in-Residence Ricardo Roig this semester, it featured many well-known global human rights activists and honors the 75th anniversary of the U.N. declaration.

Photos Courtesy of Margaret McCorry