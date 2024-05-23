Union Township homicide being investigated

UNION, NJ — During the late evening hours of Friday, May 10, Union Township police officers responded to the 300 block of Greenbriar Drive in Union.On arrival, they located 28-year-old Kerline Joseph Charles, who was found dead at the scene.

The initial investigation concludes there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Filipe Afonso at 908-965-3807, Detective Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254 or Union Police Department’s Detective Adedeji Akere at 908-851-5030 and Detective Earl Biddy at 908-851-5086.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-8477 or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of as much as $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.