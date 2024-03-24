Union Township Chamber appoints officers and new directors for coming year

UNION, NJ — The Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce recently elected its slate of officers and installed new directors. Members of the Board of Directors are a group of dedicated volunteers representing a cross-section of local businesses who help the chamber in its mission of promoting and serving its members.

Elected each year, officers have ultimate responsibility for chamber operations, policy and overall direction. They also oversee and support proposed activities, events and projects that best serve the interests of members. The incoming executive board consists of: President Claudia Schiavone of Northfield Bank; Senior Vice President Laura Bretzger, citizen member; Vice President of Finance Julie D’Aloia of ConnectOne Bank; Vice President of Membership, Programs/Special Events Sharon Patel, Patel Printing Plus; Vice President of Membership Joseph Stampone, Major Printing Company; Vice President of Business Support and Engagement Jeff Morton, Shake A Paw Center for Rescue and Adoption; Vice President of Community and Government Relations Barbara La Mort, president, Union Township Historical Society; and immediate Past President Marie Maguire, BCB Community Bank.

Also inducted as a new director was Dr. Andrew Iuzzolino of Progressive Edge Physical Therapy, Union.

The new slate will be officially inducted at the chamber’s annual gala on Thursday, May 2.

“The chamber’s Board of Directors is composed of dedicated individuals who truly advocate for and represent the interests and needs of all of our member businesses,” said James Masterson, chamber CEO. “We are grateful for the ways in which they generously give of their time and talents for the betterment of the professional community.”

The Union Township Chamber of Commerce is a professional association dedicated to strengthening, uniting, promoting and representing member businesses. Its affiliates include the chambers of Union, Roselle Park, Kenilworth and Hillside.

Photo Courtesy of James J. Masterson