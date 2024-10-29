Union Recreation introduces inclusive soccer program this fall

UNION, NJ — The township of Union Recreation Department has announced the launch of the new “Challenger Soccer Program,” an inclusive soccer program designed to offer children and young adults of all abilities a fun and non-competitive environment to play soccer. This program builds on the success of the popular Challenger Basketball program, offering a similar opportunity for individuals who may need extra help or accommodations.

The program is open to school-aged and young adults with special needs, especially those with an Individualized Education Program. Participation is encouraged for everyone, however, regardless of ability.

Parents must remain on-site to observe and assist their children as needed. Siblings and friends are welcome to participate alongside their loved ones. The primary goal is to create an inclusive space where participants can learn new skills, make friends and enjoy being part of a team, even if they may not usually sign up for traditional sports programs.

Thanks to the generous support of the Union Soccer Club, each participant will receive a complimentary T-shirt. The club is also donating trainers and additional equipment to help the program succeed. Learn more about the Union Soccer Club via www.unionsoccerinc.org.

For information on upcoming programs, visit uniontownship.com and follow @TWPUnionNJRec on social media.