Union Police Department celebrates its fifth Coffee with a Cop Day

UNION, NJ — For the fifth year, the township of Union Police Department hosted Coffee with a Cop Day in the parking lot of its headquarters.

Police Officer Ricardo Santos organized the event. Blue Foundry Bank sponsored the coffee truck, Drive-In Cones and Coffee. Blue Ribbon Bakery & Café and Nova’s Restaurant & Coffee Shop donated pastries.

Deputy Chief Scott Breslow said, “We meet people, have a cup of coffee, talk, see what’s important to them.”

Sgt. Michael Loguidice said, “It’s always good to have the town as an approachable atmosphere. Residents get to meet other residents. We try to suggest to our neighbors (that) Neighborhood Watch programs are available.”

A Neighborhood Watch Program is a group of people living in the same area who want to make their neighborhood safer by working together with local law enforcement to reduce crime and improve their quality of life. Neighborhood Watch groups have regular meetings to plan how they will accomplish their specific goals and leaders with assigned responsibilities. Created in 1972, Neighborhood Watch is one of the oldest and best-known crime prevention concepts in North America. Registration forms are on the Union Township website.

Board of Education member Michael Cohan has lived in Union for 47 years. Even though he didn’t grow up in Union, he considers it his hometown. “We live in a relatively safe town. Burglary and car theft are not people in town,” he said. “I’m always impressed with the Police Department. I think their training is impeccable. They do a great job. I’m impressed by the diversity on the force. We’re a diverse community.”

Robert Cowper, superintendent of Union’s Recreation Department, said, “I love that the Police Department does events like this to bring the community together. I applaud all the support they give us. Great men and women work for the department. I’m proud to be one of their colleagues.”

John Reed, of Blue Foundry Bank, said, “It’s a great opportunity to meet with the Police Department and connect with the community; to have a positive experience in the community.”

Sally Straus, a lifelong resident of Union who is very involved with the community, was really enjoying herself. She said, “It’s a wonderful opportunity for all residents to reach out and say, ‘thank you’ to the Police Department.”

Andrea Terrezza, of Union, said, “It’s a beautiful day to come out and meet those who keep our neighborhoods and town safe.”

Amy Shaw, of Union, said, “Police wanting to interact with the community is awesome. I love the handsome officers!”

Coffee with a Cop Day is a nationwide event dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. It began in 2016 and continues each year on the first Wednesday in October, furthering efforts to bridge the gap between the community and the law.

To learn more about National Coffee with a Cop Day, visit: coffeewithacop.com/national-cwac-day/.

To learn more about the Union Police Department, visit ucnj.org/public-safety/division-of-police/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta