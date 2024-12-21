Union native appointed vice principal of Bergen County Technical Schools

UNION, NJ — Bergen County Technical Schools has announced the appointment of Christopher Capodice Sr. as vice principal, effective Monday, Dec. 16. The appointment was approved by the Board of Education on Tuesday, Dec. 10. With 25 years of experience in education and leadership, Capodice is renowned for his commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity and student success.

A native of Union, Capodice graduated from Union High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from William Paterson University. He later completed a master’s degree in educational leadership from Walden University and is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in special education at William Paterson University. His extensive credentials include New Jersey certifications as a superintendent, principal, supervisor and cooperative education coordinator.

Since 2016, Capodice has served as supervisor of instruction at Bergen County Technical High School in Paramus, where he oversaw a variety of academic and vocational programs. During his tenure, he launched a work-based learning program with a 100% job placement rate in trade areas, established a Summer CTE Enrichment Program for more than 200 students and expanded technical certification opportunities to enhance career readiness. His efforts have significantly supported Bergen Tech’s 11 technical trade programs, which prepare students for competitive salaries, benefits and continued education.

Capodice has shown exceptional dedication to supporting students with Individualized Education Plans, who represent 50% of Bergen Tech’s population. Through his leadership, the school has embraced an inclusive approach, ensuring the needs of all students are central to its decision-making processes.

His contributions to education have earned him national accolades, including the Commitment to Career and Technical Education Award from the Association of Career and Technical Education in 2016 and the Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America in 2020. Capodice is also an active member of professional organizations, such as the New Jersey Education Association and the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association. He has served as president of the Union Township Education Association, which recognized him for his exceptional service in 2016, and as a delegate assembly member for the NJEA and the National Education Association.

Superintendent Howard Lerner praised Capodice’s appointment, saying, “I am very excited to promote Chris Capodice to the position of vice principal for the Bergen County Technical Schools. His enthusiasm, leadership and commitment to the success of our students have been nothing short of remarkable. I am confident that he will continue to make a significant impact on the educational community in his new role.”

Expressing his gratitude, Capodice said, “As vice principal, I am committed to advancing Bergen County Technical Schools’ mission of providing innovative, inclusive and rigorous education. I am truly grateful and blessed for this opportunity and look forward to collaborating with faculty, students and the broader community to create a supportive and thriving learning environment.”