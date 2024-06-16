Union Farmers Market opens for the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The township of Union Farmers Market is open for the season. It’s open every Thursday, from 3 to 8 p.m., at F Edward Biertuempfel Memorial Park on Winslow Avenue. It features local farmers, baked goods, food trucks and other vendors.

The rain didn’t stop people from coming out on their first day of the season.

“This is a super exciting event,” said Jazmarie Gutierrez, Union’s assistant public information officer. “We try and spread out the selection, make sure we get a variety and bring back the favorites. We try to make it as interesting as possible. The Farmers Market is coinciding with the summer concerts series, which is kicking off in July.”

Katischa Powell, of Union, said she likes the variety of vendors — and the opportunity not to cook.

Laurence McCray, who was shopping at Alstede Farms, said he comes to get fresh produce and see people.

Jammed Up Bakery specializes in cookies, brownies, cupcakes, decorated cookies, homemade bread and special-order cakes. Co-owner Sarah Perara said it’s their first year at this Farmers Market location. “It’s bigger than Morris Avenue,” she said.

LoveFoodMore is a husband-and-wife chef team. Joshua Walbolt said his wife makes drinks and pastries and all flavors are inspired by their experiences in travel. “Familiar, but unfamiliar flavors,” he said. They also have globally inspired pizza.

Grandma Emma’s returned to the Farmers Market this year. Its 100 percent vegan treats include sweet potato pie; vegan fruit cobblers, which come in six flavors, including pineapple; and handcrafted lemonade. Owner Diane Murray said it just opened a new café in Irvington and is looking for people to work.

Groomington Eats, run by Caitie Lauria, has an assortment of cookies for dogs, all natural. It also had dehydrated fruits and vegetables for dogs and limited ingredient treats.

Alstede Farms is a 372-acre preserve in Chester. It had two tables filled with fresh produce and some pies.

Just Gaines is an exercise and nutrition business focused on women and children adopting an overall healthy lifestyle and offering healthier-style desserts and baked goods. Courtney Gaines is a certified health coach. Her baked goods are all natural, with keto and vegan options. Gaines has been baking for a year and offers virtual training classes. She also has toddler training at the Union Library.

Love4NutsNJ, co-owned by Luis Ocana, offers a variety of nuts, including corn nuts from Spain, Marcona almonds, goji berries, dates and caramelized pecans, which Ocana said are “great for salads.”

Chris Wagner of Wagner Family Farms in Asbury said, “We grow everything ourselves. Everything is picked fresh.” They specialize in the highest quality locally grown, fully organic seasonal vegetables and fruits.

Salimah Scott of Urban GLO makes homemade aromatic soy candles. She offers 17 different fragrances, including floral coconut, patchouli crème and mango butter. Scott also has a shop at 1419A Stuyvesant Ave. People who visit can make their own candles.

Marsha and Kelvin Arrington are the owners of Green Dog-Mobile, which serves lobster dogs, shrimp dogs, and baked lobster mac and cheese. Marsha said she really enjoys being a vendor at the Farmers Market. “I love the people,” she said. “It’s a really close community.”

Other vendors at the Farmers Market included Batter Me Up, Big John’s Gourmet Burgers, Cat Like Reflexes, Coponi Pizzeria, Desi Me Rollin, Dolato Espresso, Eat My Franks, Gray’s Area Grille, Hudson Grinding Knife Sharpener, Juice For Us, Krissy Kakes, Lady Kettle, Latin Bites, Mike Makes Grill, Nitjuan Designs, Pickle Licious, Tenmomi, The Box Tacos X Sanguiches, The Thirsty Baker, Twelve Truck, Urban Burger, Sweet Concessions, Urban Dogs, WrapKulture and Vida Healthy Market.

To learn more about the Union Farmers Market, visit: https://www.uniontwpfarmersmarket.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta and David VanDeventer