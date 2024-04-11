Union dance company to be celebrated at gala in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — An evening benefiting the arts education and community impact of Carolyn Dorfman Dance of Union will be on Thursday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the Maplewood Country Club, 28 Baker St., Maplewood.

The event, billed as REACH “an evening of fundraising and recognition,” will feature performances by the Carolyn Dorfman Dance dancers and “Spotlight Friendz.” It will honor longtime board member and company supporter Rabbi Stuart Gershon, according to a press release from the dance company.

Gershon has been a stalwart supporter of Carolyn Dorfman Dance for more than 15 years and he has served on the Board of Trustees since 2016. Gershon retired as a congregational rabbi in 2019 after a 30-year career. Currently, he is rabbi emeritus at Temple Sinai, in Summit, where he served for 25 years

The “Spotlight Friendz” are eight individuals who are supporters of the company and are taking part in dances created by Dorfman.

The event will also include an open bar, buffet dinner, performances and awards, all emceed by Broadway performer, Pilates instructor, author, and podcast host Allisa Alter.

The company will perform excerpts from repertory favorites “Just a Gigolo,” “Battle of the Beats,” “Kaffeeclatch” and “Portrait.”

“We are thrilled to present this event, which is a little different from galas we have had in recent years. We will be reaching to connect and build community as everyone supports Carolyn Dorfman Dance,” said artistic director Carolyn Dorfman. “With MOVE HUMAN as our lead, our company has been bringing dance to K-12 schools, colleges/universities, community organizations, senior citizens and organizations that work with disabled people and audiences in and outside of New Jersey for more than 40 years. We hope that everyone can come and support our work and cheer for a DJ to the stars, the brilliant student performers as they bring new life to a work celebrating women, and of course, support our wonderful Spotlight Friendz in performance!”

Sponsorships and Tickets, including donations to your favorite Spotlight Friendz, can be purchased online at REACH Fundraiser with DanceFRIENDZY – Carolyn Dorfman Dance.

Photo Courtesy of Whitney Brown