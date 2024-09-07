Union County’s Fall Festival returns with live music, food trucks and micro beer garden

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners will host the Union County 2024 Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 10 p.m., at Oak Ridge Park, 136 Oak Ridge Road, Clark. Admission is free for all.

“The Commissioner Board and I hope that our residents and park visitors have been enjoying this year’s concert series so far and have room for one more,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “As we look forward to the changing seasons, we are delighted to host another day of live music, refreshments and fun! Events like our Fall Festival foster community togetherness, providing one more opportunity for everyone to detach from their daily routines and re-engage with one another in a safe and comfortable environment. I hope to see you all there.”

The 2024 Fall Festival will feature live musical performances, with plenty of food and refreshments available for purchase. For the first time ever, this event will include the Union County Micro Beer Garden, featuring local beer from Wet Ticket Brewing of Rahway, Yale Terrace Brewery of Cranford, Climax Brewing Co. of Roselle Park and Lion’s Roar Brewing Company of Westfield. Residents must be at least 21 years of age and able to present a valid photo ID before being served.

The musical line-up for the 2024 Fall Festival is as follows:

• The Fabulous Thunderbirds – This popular blues rock band is known for its harmonica-infused sound. With 50 years in the business, they’ve had the opportunity to open for musical talents, The Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton, and even had their own music used in 1987’s classic film, “Hot Pursuit.” Attendees can look forward to listening to fan favorites “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up,” as well as newer hits such as “Struck Down By The Blues” and “Nothing in Rambling.”

• The Weight Band – This band knows how to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, The Band, and that’s in part because their group leader, Jim Weider, was the lead guitarist of The Band for 15 years! The Weight Band recreates the energy of that grassroots, Woodstock sound that will transport fans back in time, while blending in their own inspirational, original acts that will leave the audience hopeful for what’s to come in the future.

• Dead On Live – Dead on Live returns to our concert series with a super funky “Jerry Jams” show, recreating the Jerry Garcia solo era of 1975-77, when he headlined the groovier, easy-going namesake band, the Jerry Garcia Band. Fans can look forward to DOL’s recreations of “They Love Each Other” and “Positively 4th Street,” as well as other iconic hits from that unforgettable time in music.

In support of Diaper Needs Awareness Month, Union County will also be collecting donations of diapers and baby supplies at the 2024 Fall Festival. All donations will be distributed to local nonprofits. For additional drop-off locations and more information on the Diaper Drive, contact Jennifer Erdos at the Union County Office on Women at ucnj.org/women.

The 2024 Fall Festival is presented by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation.

For more information about activities and programs of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation visit online at ucnj.org/parks, email [email protected], or call 908-527-4900.