Union County’s Aging Services Kiosk to visit five local libraries in April

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and their caregivers to visit their local ‘ASK’ services kiosk in April. These services provide an opportunity for attendees to meet experienced professionals who offer expert guidance on senior programs and resources and assistance with form completion. Bilingual staff will be present at several events to offer support in Spanish.

“The ‘ASK’ Program has become increasingly popular in our community for its ability to provide customized support to seniors in a friendly and convenient way. Our knowledgeable staff connects seniors and caregivers to valuable resources and services, including home-delivered meals, home care, adult day care and many others,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “We encourage you to visit your local library and explore the benefits this service can offer you or your loved ones.”

ASK, short for Aging Services Kiosk, is a program within the Union County Department of Human Services, specifically operated by the Division on Aging. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at the ASK kiosks can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Following are the upcoming ASK events in April:

• Monday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff is available – Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford;

• Thursday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to noon – Clark Public Library, 303 Westfield Ave., Clark;

• Wednesday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff is available – Garwood Public Library, 411 Third Ave., Garwood;

• Wednesday, April 24, from noon to 2 p.m., bilingual staff is available – Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 South Broad St., Elizabeth; and

• Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to noon – Westfield Memorial Library, 550 East Broad St., Westfield.

“We are delighted to continue offering and endorsing initiatives that enhance the well-being of our families and loved ones. Our Division of Aging does an exceptional job of collaborating with our senior community via the ‘ASK’ kiosks to help them sustain their independence, good health, and dignity as they navigate through different stages of life,” said Commissioner Vice-Chairperson Lourdes Leon, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.