Union County’s 2024 countywide Gun Surrender Program is a success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Gun Surrender Program on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 18 locations throughout Union County, was a resounding success. In excess of 100 guns were surrendered by residents, consisting of numerous handguns, rifles and shotguns, including an AK-47 rifle, sawed-off shotgun, five defaced handguns and a stolen handgun. Additionally, in excess of 1,000 rounds of various types of ammunition and a large quantity of prescription drugs were surrendered.

The program, which offered residents a safe and legal way to dispose of unwanted firearms, ammunition and prescriptions, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Police Chiefs Association, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Police Department and Union County Board of Chosen County Commissioners.

“We are extremely pleased with the turnout for the gun surrender program,” said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. “By providing residents with a convenient and accessible way to dispose of their unwanted firearms, ammunition and prescription drugs, we are taking a proactive step to reduce gun violence and eliminate opportunities for tragedies. I also want to recognize and commend each and every law enforcement agency within Union County for banding together to make this countywide event happen. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is honored to be part of this collaborative effort.”

Union County Prosecutor’s Office First Assistant Prosecutor James Tansey, who had a major role in organizing this year’s county-wide event, also shared his pride in the program.

“In the past four years, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, along with law enforcement agencies throughout Union County, held three gun surrender events. These events allowed for over 700 guns to be safely removed from our communities, along with countless rounds of ammunition and prescription drugs. Each firearm turned in represents a potential tragedy averted which is a crucial component of our ongoing efforts to combat gun violence and ensure the safety of our communities.”

The surrendered firearms, ammunition and prescription drugs will be properly disposed of in accordance with federal and state regulations.

Photos Courtesy of Lauren Farinas