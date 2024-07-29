Union County youth attend Rutgers 4-H STEM Ambassador Program

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners congratulated seven Union County high school students from the Union County 4-H Program for participating in this year’s Rutgers 4-H STEM Ambassador Program. The event was at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, from Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12. The program aims to train college-bound youth to lead STEM activities and share their skills with other students.

“As a proud public servant, I understand the importance of serving as a leader and making a positive impact in our community, and I commend these passionate students for their participation and for challenging themselves in order to make a difference,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “I would like to also thank our partners in the New Jersey 4-H Program for their assistance in empowering these bright and talented young leaders. Their dedication gives hope for a more promising future ahead in Union County.”

The New Jersey 4-H STEM Ambassadors Program provides a unique opportunity for college-bound youth with an interest in science and/or medicine to interact with professors, scientists and engineers through a series of research projects, workshops, lab tours and field trips. The experience allows students to ask questions to professionals working in their field, develop personal leadership skills and understand the significance of collaborating with others to serve our community.

For more information about the 4-H STEM Ambassador Program and other 4-H Programs, contact Jim Nichnadowicz at 908-654-9854, ext. 3, or email [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins