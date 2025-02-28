Union County wrestlers get results from districts to regions

UNION COUNTY, NJ — At its own gym for the last time this year, Cranford High School showed wrestlers from Bergen and Hudson counties how it’s done and was right there with a standout team from Essex County.

Speaking of Essex County, Governor Livingston High School grapplers excelled at Nutley High School.

Wrestlers from the other remaining Union County schools proved their worth in District 13, 14 and 16 competition.

All in all, it was a pretty good day of wrestling for Union County grapplers in the one-day districts on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Those that advanced, the top three in each weight class in the 32 districts, are now prepping for this weekend’s two-day region competition that will commence Friday, Feb. 28, and conclude Saturday, March 1, at eight venues.

Grapplers from Union County will be competing at Region 3 at West Orange High School, which will be Cranford and Governor Livingston, and the rest at Region 4 at Union, including the host Farmers.

The top four finishers in each weight class at the regions will advance to the season-ending New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament, scheduled for three days of competition from Thursday, March 6, through Saturday, March 8, at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

Cranford had 10 wrestlers advance to Region 3, with seven champs, two second and one third. The Cougars finished second to Caldwell High School in the team standings at 245-227. Five of the other schools were from Hudson County and three from Bergen County.

Governor Livingston had four champions and three second-place finishers at Nutley, placing third in the team standings with 171 points. West Morris Regional High School won with 204.50 and Nutley was second at 183.5.

Winning championships for Cranford at District 10 were Michael Daly at 113, Ryder Connors at 126, Eoghan O’Hara at 144, Luke Scholz at 150, Dylan Jones at 157, Jordan Chapman at 175 and Louis Kruk at heavyweight.

Chapman, the District 10 Most Outstanding Wrestler, is a four-time district champion. Chapman defeated Jake Simone of Caldwell High School by fall in 1:21 in the 175 final.

Daly, Connors and O’Hara also defeated Caldwell grapplers in their finals. Daly edged Carmine Sipper 2-1 at 113, Connors won a 13-2 major decision against Dominic Holler at 126 and O’Hara halted Rocco Conforti by fall in 1:28 at 144.

Winning championships for Governor Livingston at District 11 at Nutley were Brandon Rayack at 126, Henrique Ribeiro at 138, Cristian Gioia at 165 and Nathan Faxon at 215.

District 13 was at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, with Seton Hall Preparatory School winning.

District 14 was at North Hunterdon Regional High School, with North Hunterdon coming out on top with 240 points. Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School was second with 212.5 points and Union High School third with 164.5.

District 15 was at Watchung Hills Regional High School, with Delaware Valley High School finishing first.

District 16 was at South Plainfield High School, with Bergen County parochial power Paramus Catholic High School placing first.

Union County champions from District 13 at Scotch Plains–Fanwood included: Daniel Berardi of Westfield at 106, Dylan Sontz of Westfield at 132, Yehia Abdelrahman of Westfield at 138 and Jake Zemsky of Westfield at 190. Zemsky was the MOW.

Union County champs from District 14 at North Hunterdon were: Zachary Belverio of Arthur L. Johnson High School at 113, Ariel Azeredo of Union at 138, Braeden Valley of New Providence High School at 144 and Samuel Henry of Summit–Chatham high schools. Henry attends Summit High School. Valley was the MOW.

Union County champions from District 16 at South Plainfield High School included: Jaeczar Evans of Rahway High School at 106, Andrew Avent of Rahway at 190 and Jonathan Martinez of Rahway at heavyweight.

Here’s a breakdown of district champs by Union County schools:

Union County’s 22 District Champions

D10 – Cranford (7): Daly, Connors, O’Hara, Scholz, Jones, Chapman MOW, Kruk.

D11 – Governor Livingston (4): Rayack, H. Ribeiro, Gioia, Faxon.

D13 – Westfield (4): D. Berardi, Sontz, Abdelrahman, Zemsky MOW.

D14 – Arthur l. Johnson (1): Belverio. Union (1): Azeredo.

New Providence (1): Valley MOW. Summit-Chatham (1): Samuel Henry.

D16 – Rahway (3): Evans, Avent, Martinez.

Cranford wrestlers (10) in District 10 at Cranford

First

113: Michael Daly

126: Ryder Connors

144: Eoghan O’Hara

150: Luke Scholz

157: Dylan Jones

175: Jordan Chapman

HWT: Louis Kruk

Second

138: Brandon DiPaolo

190: Joey Acinapura

Third

106: DJ Torsone

Cranford wrestlers will next compete in Region 3 at West Orange.

District 11 at Nutley

Governor Livingston wrestlers (7)

First

126: Brandon Rayack

138: Henrique Ribeiro

165: Cristian Gioia

215: Nathan Faxon

Second

106: Lucas Villanueva

120: Eduardo Ribeiro

150: Vincent Capone

Governor Livingston wrestlers will next compete in Region 3 at West Orange.

Region 4 qualifiers from Union County Schools

Out Of Districts 13, 14, 15 and 16

D13 at Scotch Plains–Fanwood. D14 at North Hunterdon.

D15 at Watchung Hills. D16 at South Plainfield.

106

D13

1-Daniel Berardi, Westfield

3-Angel Lopez, Roselle Park

D14

2-Shan Singh, Summit-Chatham

D16

1-Jaeczar Evans, Rahway

3-Abraham Carire-Cruz, Linden

113

D13

3-Max Berardi, Westfield

D14

1-Zachary Belverio, Arthur L. Johnson

120

D13

2-Tristan Simmons, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

3-Jake Conti, Westfield

D14

2-Matty Ortega, Arthur L. Johnson

126

D13

2-Maxwell Griffin, Arthur L. Johnson

D14

2-Gabriel Hargrove, Union

132

D1

1-Dylan Sontz, Westfield

2-Jamere Wyatt, Elizabeth

D14

2-Keegan Parkhill, Arthur L. Johnson

138

D13

1-Yehia Abdelrahman, Westfield

3-James Villafana, Elizabeth

D14

1-Ariel Azeredo, Union

144

D13

2-Luke Sluberski, Westfield

D14

1-Braeden Valley, New Providence

2-Nick Cilento, Arthur L. Johnson

3-John Cipriano, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton

D16

2-Adrian Harris, Rahway

150

D13

3-Seth Bekker, Westfield

D14

2-Ryder Vorndran, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton

D16

2-Daniel Gonzalez, Rahway

157

D13

2-Michael Cantwell, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

3-Anthony Cianfrocca, Roselle Park

D14

2-Antonio Gallo, New Providence

3-Raymond Guenther, Arthur L. Johnson

4-Joe Squillaro, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton

165

D13

2-Ethan Forbes, Elizabeth

D14

2-Alan Walczak, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton

175

D13

3-Gabriel Salazar, Elizabeth

D14

2-Tyler Sebastian, Summit–Chatham

3-Aaron Acevedo, Union

190

D13

1-Jake Zemsky, Westfield

D14

2-Nicholas Bertolotti, Union

D16

1-Andrew Avent, Rahway

2-Shahad Brown, Linden

215

D13

2-Timothy Smith, Elizabeth

D14

2-Mark Belfleur, Union

D16

3-Chantz Fitz, Plainfield

HWT

D13

3-Isaiah Lambert, Hillside

D14

1-Samuel Henry, Summit–Chatham

2-Obreight Ingram, Union

D16

1-Jonathan Martinez, Rahway

3-Raynmir Brighton, Plainfield

These Union County school wrestlers will next compete at Region 4 at Union.